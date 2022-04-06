New Relic launches API monitoring with Postman
Apr. 06, 2022 9:43 AM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- New Relic (NEWR -1.9%) has announced two-way integration empowering Postman’s community of 17M developers to dashboard, monitor, troubleshoot and optimize API performance in the context of their entire stack for no additional cost.
- With the new integration, API developers and DevOps engineers can send Postman API and infrastructure metrics to New Relic, giving teams instant observability into critical metrics such as latency, request counts, and error rates.
- Also With this launch, Postman joins New Relic’s largest open ecosystem of quickstarts and partner integrations to help address this gap.
- “This partnership with New Relic capitalizes on our mission to extend the value of Postman by working alongside forward-thinking companies that are critical to the API ecosystem.” said Postman Head of Partnerships Smit Patel.