Iteris selected by UMTRI for 3-year smart mobility and safety initiative
Apr. 06, 2022 9:46 AM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI) selected Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) for a smart mobility and safety initiative, representing growing demand for Iteris’ smart mobility infrastructure management technologies from public transportation agencies, research institutes and automotive OEMs.
- The 3-year project valued at $20M sees Iteris join public and private partners including Continental, Ford, Toyota, Qualcomm, the City of Ann Arbor and Purdue University.
- Under agreement terms, Iteris will equip 20+ signalized intersections in Ann Arbor, Michigan with its industry-leading vehicle-to-everything-enabled detection technology as part of the university's connected vehicle and smart intersections program.