Inspira Technologies deploys seven year distribution agreement in Israeli targeting $15M
Apr. 06, 2022 9:47 AM ETInspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Inspira Technologies (IINN +1.6%) executes distribution agreement with Bepex that includes the potential future deployment of Inspira's ART (Augmented Respiration Technology) systems, designed to prevent the need for invasive mechanical ventilation.
- Bepex is a leading Israeli medical technology companies, imports, markets and services medical equipment for global medical device companies such as Hamilton and LivaNova.
- As part of the collaboration with Bepex, the first systems are slated for deployment at the largest medical centers in Israel.
- To date, this latest summary agreement follows three prior summary distribution agreements previously executed by the company, which jointly target ~$386M in the U.S. and European markets.
- "We believe that Inspira's ART system is exactly what Israeli medical teams look for. We strongly support this groundbreaking technological development, which we believe is destined to become a new category of care for the acute respiratory failure market." commented Rami Pais, CEO of Bepex.