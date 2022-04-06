Inspira Technologies deploys seven year distribution agreement in Israeli targeting $15M

  • Inspira Technologies (IINN +1.6%) executes distribution agreement with Bepex that includes the potential future deployment of Inspira's ART (Augmented Respiration Technology) systems, designed to prevent the need for invasive mechanical ventilation.
  • Bepex is a leading Israeli medical technology companies, imports, markets and services medical equipment for global medical device companies such as Hamilton and LivaNova.
  • As part of the collaboration with Bepex, the first systems are slated for deployment at the largest medical centers in Israel.
  • To date, this latest summary agreement follows three prior summary distribution agreements previously executed by the company, which jointly target ~$386M in the U.S. and European markets.
  • "We believe that Inspira's ART system is exactly what Israeli medical teams look for. We strongly support this groundbreaking technological development, which we believe is destined to become a new category of care for the acute respiratory failure market." commented Rami Pais, CEO of Bepex.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.