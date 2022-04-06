Inflation is far too high, requiring series of rate hikes this year: Philly Fed's Harker

"Inflation is running far too high, and I am acutely concerned about this," Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said Wednesday in an online speech sponsored by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. As inflation stays elevated, people's expectations may also jump, he said.

"The bottom line is that generous fiscal policies, supply chain disruptions, and accommodative monetary policy have pushed inflation far higher than I — and my colleagues on the FOMC — are comfortable with. I'm also worried that inflation expectations could become unmoored," he said.

To combat inflation, "I expect a series of deliberate, methodical hikes as the year continues and the data evolve," he said. "I also anticipate that we will begin to reduce our holdings of Treasury securities, agency debt, and mortgage-backed securities soon," though he didn't say how soon.

With the removal of pandemic support, tightening monetary conditions, and the war in Ukraine pressuring commodity prices, Harker expects growth to moderate this year and estimates GDP growth of 3%-3.5% this year before falling to 2.0%-2.5% in the next couple of years.

He expects inflation to start to taper this year, but remaining elevated at ~4% for 2022.

"All of these forecasts are weighted with uncertainty — a lot of uncertainty," he said.

Update at 9:55 AM ET: With the conflict in Ukraine, energy prices aren't likely to come down anytime soon, Harker said. "It's going to fluctuate for while until supply straightens out."

On Tuesday, the Fed's Lael Brainard said the central bank policymakers may start shrinking its balance sheet in May.