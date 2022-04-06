National Vision Holdings is lower after Hedgeye tees it up as a top short idea

Hedgeye lasered in on National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) as a best idea short.

Analyst is Tom Tobin noted that delays in care during the pandemic pushed a lot of patient volume to the sidelines and built a substantial backlog of care across most care types, with corrective vision care, eyeglasses and contact lenses were no exception.

However, that pent-up demand is said to have now been largely depleted and sets up a multi-year headwind.

"Our back-tests show that vision correction & eyeglasses tend to perform poorly in this type of macro environment. We've developed a forecast tool based on macro data series that shows 1Q22 is deteriorating rapidly."

Hedgeye said it expects a negative revision cycle leading to a stock that can trade back below its February lows, which would be 20% to 30% lower from here.

Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on the EYE short thesis later on Wednesday.

See the underlying growth metrics on EYE.