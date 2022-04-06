Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) holder WindAcre said it plans to take steps to block the $28/share sale of the TV measurement company to a private equity consortium.

WindAcre said it could try to block the transaction by purchasing securities of Nielsen, voting against the deal, communicating with other shareholders or third parties, and proposing corporate resolutions, according to an amended 13/D filing.

WindAcre has a 9.6% stake in Nielsen and was originally opposed to Elliott and Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) earlier $25.40/share bid for Nielsen and said it would oppose the deal and use its efforts to block a transaction as it believed the company's intrinsic value was well in excess of $40/share.

Nielsen said when it announced the sale agreement last week that a transaction could also be accomplished through a tender offer if the parties decide that's the best way to complete a deal.

"As it stands today, without the special resolution we are proposing, one or more shareholders owning 50% of the shares plus one could replace the entire Board of the Company and unilaterally procure the de-listing of the Company from the New York Stock Exchange, leaving what could be a very significant minority of shareholders holding un-listed shares," WindAcre said in the filing.

Also see, WindAcre appears to have exited swap position.