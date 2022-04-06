New Fortress Energy (NFE -10.3%) plunges in early trading Wednesday after Golar LNG (GLNG -1.8%) said it sold about a third of the 18.6M New Fortress shares received upon completion of the sale of Hygo Energy Transition last April.

Golar expects the sale will raise ~$250M in net proceeds to be used in deployment of floating liquefied natural gas growth projects.

"Golar is excited about new FLNG growth prospects, including those being pursued by NFE and plans to remain a supportive shareholder for the foreseeable future," CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo said.

New Fortress Energy last week filed applications to build an offshore liquefied natural gas production platform off the Louisiana coast.