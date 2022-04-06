Gogo gains 14% to seven-year high after S&P index addition

  • Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock moved up 14.1% Wednesday as regular-session action picked up on Tuesday's postmarket move after the news that the stock was moving into the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.
  • The stock has risen as high as $22.27 so far Wednesday, reaching its highest point since June 2015.
  • Additions to the SmallCap 600 are often boons for smaller stocks, as funds tracking that index have to buy the stock to include it in their holdings.
  • It's made a particular move up since March 3 - up 60% in just over a month since then, when it posted an earnings report that logged solid growth in service and equipment revenue and set strong 2022 and long-term targets.
  • Gogo's move since earnings has divided some Seeking Alpha contributors. Author H Tianshan rated it a Buy after earnings, saying based on management guidance, 2032 revenue could close in on $1 billion. InvestOh Trader, meanwhile, calls it a Sell, saying it's "flying too fast" and trading at high multiples against some declining assets.
