Raymond James analyst Michael Rose has upgraded shares of Texas-based Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to Outperform from Market Perform on the basis of solid growth prospects, according to a note written to clients Wednesday.

Rose also sees upside to the regional bank's net interest margin forecast given "its above-peer C&I composition, investment of its notably high excess cash position vs. history into higher-yielding securities as rates rise, above-peer concentration of noninterest-bearing deposits, and what we see as understated rate sensitivity where it assumes a 50% interest-bearing deposit beta vs. 28% in the prior tightening cycle," the note read. Seeking Alpha's Profitability Grade for CFR's net income margin stands at B- and slightly above the sector median.

For some defensive characteristics, the analyst sees strong credit performance due to conservative underwriting, as well as a solid capital position.

On the flip side, Rose has downgraded Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to Market Perform from Outperform as "we see headwinds from mortgage warehouse on AEA growth and limited catalysts near-term," according to the note. He also cut PCB Bank (NASDAQ:PCB) to Market Perform from Outperform due partly to its substantial outperformance compared with peers, with shares up nearly 45% Y/Y. United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform as well.

Meanwhile, SA's Quant Rating screens First Guaranty (FGBI) as the most top-rated regional bank followed by BCB Bank (BCBP) and Midland States (MSBI).

Previously, (April 2) regional bank stocks outshined the financial sector last week.