Integrated Media Technology subsidiary signs distribution agreement for Halal products in European markets
Apr. 06, 2022 10:10 AM ETIntegrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- World Integrated Supply Ecosystem, a subsidiary of Integrated Media Technology (IMTE -2.3%) announces a distribution agreement with KMF Malaysiawe to sell and distribute Halal products in France initially and then to Germany and United Kingdom.
- The distribution service agreement is for a period of 3 year.
- The parties agree on a profit share arrangement and to develop the European market.
- Dato' Seri Dr. Hilmi Haji Yahaya, the Chairman of WISE commented, "There is a tremendous demand for Halal products in Europe where the market is estimated to be about Euro 70 billion in 2021. We are focusing on the market in France first and then expand to Germany, UK and other European markets. We plan to source the Halal products in Asia from our supply network of Halal producers and manufacturers."