Eli Lilly price target raised at Morgan Stanley on robust product outlook

Apr. 06, 2022 10:33 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Indianapolis - April 2016: Eli Lilly and Company V

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley is continuing its overweight rating on Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) saying it has "the most robust new product cycle (and hence growth) outlook in pharma."
  • The firm also raised its price target to $364 from $265. (~24% upside based on Tuesday's close.).
  • Analyst Terence Flynn said that the pharma giant could launch five new drugs over the next two years, including donanemab for Alzheimer's disease and tirzepatide for diabetes. He projected those two drugs alone could have revenue of more than $5B in 2030.
  • Flynn estimates that the new product launches could increase Lilly's (LLY) top line by 40% and expand operating margins to 41% from 32% (both 2025 vs. 2022).
  • He gives donanemab a 50% probability of success and projects 2030 sales of ~$3B.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating says Lilly (LLY) is a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.