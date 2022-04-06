Aurora and Werner collaborate, launch pilot to autonomously haul freight
Apr. 06, 2022 10:20 AM ETWerner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN), AURBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Aurora Innovation (AUR -6.2%) and Werner (WERN -1.0%) collaborated and announced a commercial pilot to test and safely deploy autonomous trucks on one of the most commercially active and critical stretches of highway in the country.
- The collaboration with Werner strategically broadens Aurora’s customer ecosystem to include multiple carrier types.
- To start this commercial pilot, Aurora brought two new terminal sites online to service this route and built the technological and operational infrastructure required to operate it.
- Kendra Phillips, former CTO of Ryder, was picked by Aurora to deliver and commercialize Aurora Horizon, its autonomous trucking product; Kendra brings 16 years of experience in the logistics industry, having worked across strategy, business, operations, product development, and service delivery.
- The company opened three new terminals in El Paso, Fort Worth, and Houston, a strategic development to rapidly bring Aurora Horizon online and deliver value to its customers today.