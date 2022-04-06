Earthstone Energy subsidiary launches private offering of $550M of senior notes

Apr. 06, 2022 10:27 AM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Earthstone Energy Holdings (EEH), a subsidiary of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE), has launched a private offering of $550M of senior unsecured notes due 2027.
  • The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Earthstone Energy and EEH's domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the company's obligations under the credit agreement that governs its revolving credit facility.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility and any remainder for general corporate purposes.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.