Earthstone Energy subsidiary launches private offering of $550M of senior notes
Apr. 06, 2022 10:27 AM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Earthstone Energy Holdings (EEH), a subsidiary of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE), has launched a private offering of $550M of senior unsecured notes due 2027.
- The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Earthstone Energy and EEH's domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the company's obligations under the credit agreement that governs its revolving credit facility.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility and any remainder for general corporate purposes.