Addex expands pipeline with M4 PAM program to treat schizophrenia

Apr. 06, 2022 10:28 AM ETAddex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Schizophrenia

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) said it had moved a series of compounds called M4 muscarinic receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM), that could potentially treat schizophrenia and other types of psychotic disorders, into lead program. 
  • "Research suggest that M4 PAMs could indirectly modulate dopamine levels and induce antipsychotic activity without peripheral muscarinic side-effects seen with direct agonists," said Jean-Philippe Rocher, Addex's Head of Discovery. 
  • The company said the novel series of compounds are expected to enter clinical candidate selection phase in 2023.
