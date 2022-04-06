Jacobs picked by Singapore utilities board to set up waste treatment facilities
Apr. 06, 2022 10:29 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Jacobs (NYSE:J) said Wednesday it was appointed by PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, to provide professional engineering services for the development of the new greasy waste (GWTF) and food waste treatment facilities (FWTF) to maximize energy and resource recovery at the Changi Water Reclamation Plant (CWRP).
- To be co-located with the CWRP, the new facilities will boost Singapore's waste treatment capabilities while harnessing synergies from co-digesting greasy waste, food waste and used water sludge – a by-product of the water reclamation process – to increase biogas yield.
- The additional biogas can be used for electricity generation to power the CWRP.
- J will provide design and engineering services for the new GWTF, as well as site supervision during construction, testing and commissioning of the project.
- The company will also conduct preliminary design study for the FWTF and will review additional modification works to existing facilities at the CWRP to support the co-digestion process.
- "With the addition of treatment facilities at Changi and also Tuas, Singapore's greasy waste treatment capacity is expected to double by 2025. The project will help decarbonize the water treatment process," said Jacobs Asia Pacific & Middle East SVP Keith Lawson.