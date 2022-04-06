Sellas Life Sciences gets China regulator nod to start trial of immunotherapy 3D189
Apr. 06, 2022 11:40 AM ETSELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Sellas Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS) said China’s National Medical Products Administration accepted an application for starting the first clinical trial of potential cancer drug 3D189 in China.
- The investigational new drug application for a small phase 1 trial of 3D189 was filed earlier this year by Sellas' partner 3D Medicines — which holds the exclusive license to develop, make and sell 3D189 in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan region.
- 3D Medicines expects to initiate the trial by mid-2022 and will be responsible for all expenses related to execution in China.
- The approval by China's drug regulator also triggered a $1M milestone payment to Sellas, which the company expects to receive in Q2 2022.
- 3D189 (Sellas' lead drug candidate galinpepimut-S (GPS)) is an immunotherapeutic that targets a certain protein present and over-expressed in several blood cancers and solid tumors.