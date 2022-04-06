Sellas Life Sciences gets China regulator nod to start trial of immunotherapy 3D189

Apr. 06, 2022 11:40 AM ETSELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sellas Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS) said China’s National Medical Products Administration accepted an application for starting the first clinical trial of potential cancer drug 3D189 in China.
  • The investigational new drug application for a small phase 1 trial of 3D189 was filed earlier this year by Sellas' partner 3D Medicines — which holds the exclusive license to develop, make and sell 3D189 in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan region.
  • 3D Medicines expects to initiate the trial by mid-2022 and will be responsible for all expenses related to execution in China.
  • The approval by China's drug regulator also triggered a $1M milestone payment to Sellas, which the company expects to receive in Q2 2022.
  • 3D189 (Sellas' lead drug candidate galinpepimut-S (GPS)) is an immunotherapeutic that targets a certain protein present and over-expressed in several blood cancers and solid tumors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.