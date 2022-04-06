IEA chips in 60m barrels to strategic petroleum release, brings total to 240m barrels

Apr. 06, 2022

  • The International Energy Agency "IEA" will coordinate the release of 60mb of oil from IEA members; the supply will come in addition to a release of 180mb from the US, according to Bloomberg.
  • The President announced last week a plan to add 1mb/d of supply to the market for six months, from the US strategic petroleum reserve.
  • The expectation was for the release to reduce gasoline prices at the pump by 10-35c, though the impact on crude prices (USO) since the announcement suggest the impact could be larger.
  • Oil prices (CL1:COM) initially traded off on Wednesday's news; however, they have since bounced back above levels seen before the report.
  • The market will likely shift focus to Wednesday's DOE inventory report following a bearish API update Tuesday night.
