IEA chips in 60m barrels to strategic petroleum release, brings total to 240m barrels
Apr. 06, 2022 10:32 AM ETCL1:COM, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The International Energy Agency "IEA" will coordinate the release of 60mb of oil from IEA members; the supply will come in addition to a release of 180mb from the US, according to Bloomberg.
- The President announced last week a plan to add 1mb/d of supply to the market for six months, from the US strategic petroleum reserve.
- The expectation was for the release to reduce gasoline prices at the pump by 10-35c, though the impact on crude prices (USO) since the announcement suggest the impact could be larger.
- Oil prices (CL1:COM) initially traded off on Wednesday's news; however, they have since bounced back above levels seen before the report.
- The market will likely shift focus to Wednesday's DOE inventory report following a bearish API update Tuesday night.