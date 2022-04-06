Binance.US raises $200M in seed round at $4.5B valuation
Apr. 06, 2022 10:37 AM ETBTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Binance.US, the American unit of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has raised over $200M in its first funding round, valuing the company at $4.5B, according to a blog post Wednesday.
- The company's seed round was joined by RRE Ventures, Foundation Capital, Original Capital, VanEck, and Circle Ventures, among others, the blog read.
- "This funding and valuation validate the strength of Binance.US’s business today, as well as our long-term growth prospects, and will enable us to continue to make our spot trading platform the best it can be while rolling out an ambitious product roadmap,” said Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder.
- Note that Binance.US currently support 85+ cryptos and 190+ trading pairs, including some of the world’s most popular digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD).
- In Nov. 2021, Binance.US was said to potentially get a "couple hundred million" in funding.