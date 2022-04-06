Venator Materials stock surges after $75M lawsuit win
Apr. 06, 2022 10:36 AM ETVenator Materials PLC (VNTR), TROXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Venator Materials (VNTR +12.9%) shares climbed Wednesday morning after the chemical products maker won a $75M lawsuit against Tronox (NYSE:TROX).
- The Superior Court of Delaware granted judgment in favor of Venator and rejected Tronox's counterclaim for damages.
- The lawsuit, originally filed in 2019, arose from Tronox's refusal to pay a $75M "Break Fee" from an agreement wherein the conditions for payment were met in 2019.
- The Superior Court decisions are subject to appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court, however Venator will seek interest from May 2019.