Venator Materials stock surges after $75M lawsuit win

Apr. 06, 2022 10:36 AM ETVenator Materials PLC (VNTR), TROXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Venator Materials (VNTR +12.9%) shares climbed Wednesday morning after the chemical products maker won a $75M lawsuit against Tronox (NYSE:TROX).
  • The Superior Court of Delaware granted judgment in favor of Venator and rejected Tronox's counterclaim for damages.
  • The lawsuit, originally filed in 2019, arose from Tronox's refusal to pay a $75M "Break Fee" from an agreement wherein the conditions for payment were met in 2019.
  • The Superior Court decisions are subject to appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court, however Venator will seek interest from May 2019.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.