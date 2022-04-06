Victoria's Secret completes JV agreement with Regina Miracle for existing China business

Apr. 06, 2022

  • Victoria’s Secret (VSCO -5.5%) announced the successful completion of its JV agreement with Regina Miracle related to its existing company-owned business in China.
  • The JV was formed to operate all Victoria's Secret stores and the related online business in China wherein Victoria's Secret owns 51%.
  • The company received $45M in cash from Regina Miracle as consideration for its investment in the JV.
  • "This collaboration was an important step for Victoria's Secret and completes the reformatting of our International business to be exclusively a franchise or partner-based model, and supports both online and store growth at a faster pace and more profitably," CEO Martin Waters commented.
  • The company does not expect the proposed transaction to have a material impact on the earlier communicated sales, operating income and EPS guidance for 1Q22.
