JetBlue CEO says Spirt Airlines offer is not a take it or leave it deal
Apr. 06, 2022 10:40 AM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), JBLU, ULCCBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes said that the airlines $3.6 billion offer for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is not a take it our leave it deal.
- "I think we wanted to put out a very compelling offer,'' Hayes said on a call with the media and analysts earlier. "I wouldn't frame it as a take it or leave it offer, but we wanted to kinda make sure that we put something forward that would be viewed very seriously."
- JetBlue on Tuesday offered $33/share in a cash for Spirt Airlines, what it described as a 37% premium to Frontier's (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock and cash deal with Sprit that was announced in February.
- JetBlue shares fell 5.3%, while Spirit dipped 1.4% after jumping 22 on Tuesday and Frontier dropped 9.7%.
- Earlier, JetBlue's pursuit of Spirit Airlines raises some questions.