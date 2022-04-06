JetBlue CEO says Spirt Airlines offer is not a take it or leave it deal

Apr. 06, 2022 10:40 AM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), JBLU, ULCCBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

JetBlue Airways Airbus A320 airplane Cartagena airport

Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes said that the airlines $3.6 billion offer for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is not a take it our leave it deal.
  • "I think we wanted to put out a very compelling offer,'' Hayes said on a call with the media and analysts earlier. "I wouldn't frame it as a take it or leave it offer, but we wanted to kinda make sure that we put something forward that would be viewed very seriously."
  • JetBlue on Tuesday offered $33/share in a cash for Spirt Airlines, what it described as a 37% premium to Frontier's (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock and cash deal with Sprit that was announced in February.
  • JetBlue shares fell 5.3%, while Spirit dipped 1.4% after jumping 22 on Tuesday and Frontier dropped 9.7%.
  • Earlier, JetBlue's pursuit of Spirit Airlines raises some questions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.