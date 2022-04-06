Oragenics extends collaboration deal to develop vaccines against future COVID-19 variants
Apr. 06, 2022 10:47 AM ETOragenics, Inc. (OGEN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) said it had extended the current licensing and collaboration agreement with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to develop intranasal vaccine candidates against future COVID-19 variants.
- The company said the NRC technologies could allow the company to produce cell lines within six to eight weeks of spike gene sequence availability, compared with six to nine months for traditional production of such cell lines.
- Oragenics in March announced that it had begun a toxicology study in rabbits to test its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NT-CoV2-1.
- The company expects to report top-line interim data from the toxicology study in August.