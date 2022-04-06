Visium files provisional patent application for its TruContext technology platform
Apr. 06, 2022 10:48 AM ETVisium Technologies, Inc. (VISM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Visium Technologies (VISM +7.1%) has announced that it had filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent Office.
The patent application covers the TruContext Platform's unique, comprehensive, and scalable ability to ingest multiple data types from any source in real-time.
This automated process is performed while also maintaining situational understanding in the face of the dynamic cyber landscape, with the focus on protecting mission-critical assets.
Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium, said "Our development team was able to take MITRE's patented cyber product, CyGraph, and dramatically enhance the automation and functionality of the tool."