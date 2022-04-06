Shell Namibia find upgraded from 400m to 2.0b barrels, includes recoverable gas

Apr. 06, 2022

Flare on an ocean oil rig.

Dazman/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shell (SHEL) hit oil in Namibia during January, and by mid February Upstream sources indicated the find could hold as much as 400mb of oil; following completion of an appraisal well, Upstream now indicates the find could hold as much as 2.0b barrels.
  • It's reported that the supermajor is now considering adding a floating LNG vessel, alongside a crude FPSO, as the discovery could hold as much as 5-6tcf of gas.
  • Shell (SHEL) owns the block in partnership with Qatar Energy and state-owned Namcor.
  • Importantly, Total (TTE) and Africa Oil (OTCPK:AOIFF) control a neighboring block, where the Venus discovery reportedly holds as much as 3.0b barrels:
  • Shell (SHEL) and Total (TTE) are unlikely to outperform on the news, given the relative insignificance to the associated market caps; however, a large petroleum system in the area would be a major tailwind for Africa Oil (OTCPK:AOIFF).
