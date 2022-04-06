Zentalis initiated at overweight at Wells Fargo on lead asset for uterine, ovarian cancers
Apr. 06, 2022 11:38 AM ETZentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo has initiated shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) with an overweight rating citing the company's lead asset ZN-c34 for uterine carcinoma and ovarian cancer.
- The firm has a $67 price target (36% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Derek Archila said that data that will be presented on ZN-c34, a WEE1 inhibitor, at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting that begins April 8 for the two indications should demonstrate the asset is derisked, differentiated, and offers upside for the stock.
- ZN-c34 is in phase 2 for both indications.
- Given that ZN-c34 is one of the few WEE1 inhibitors in development and could be used in multiple tumor types, Archila wrote that the Street in underappreciating Zentalis (ZNTL).
- Zentalis (ZNTL) recently partnered with Caris Life Sciences to on studies for cancer drugs.