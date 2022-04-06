Zentalis initiated at overweight at Wells Fargo on lead asset for uterine, ovarian cancers

Apr. 06, 2022 11:38 AM ETZentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Major Banks In U.S. Report Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Wells Fargo has initiated shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) with an overweight rating citing the company's lead asset ZN-c34 for uterine carcinoma and ovarian cancer.
  • The firm has a $67 price target (36% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Derek Archila said that data that will be presented on ZN-c34, a WEE1 inhibitor, at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting that begins April 8 for the two indications should demonstrate the asset is derisked, differentiated, and offers upside for the stock.
  • ZN-c34 is in phase 2 for both indications.
  • Given that ZN-c34 is one of the few WEE1 inhibitors in development and could be used in multiple tumor types, Archila wrote that the Street in underappreciating Zentalis (ZNTL).
  • Zentalis (ZNTL) recently partnered with Caris Life Sciences to on studies for cancer drugs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.