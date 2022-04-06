Japan's HeartCore sees stock tumble 15% in early trading Wednesday

Apr. 06, 2022 11:02 AM ETHTRCBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Photo on IPO (initial public offering) theme. The abbreviation "IPO" on a colorful background. Business concept image

Ivan Martynov/iStock via Getty Images

Japanese software developer HeartCore (OTCPK:HTRC) saw its shares tumble 15% in early trading Wednesday.

Shares recently changed hands at $3.26 per share, down 15%, at approximately 10:40 a.m. ET. They opened at $3.67.

Earlier Tuesday, HeartCore announced that it planned to offer consulting services to fellow Japanese companies seeking to list on US stock exchanges.

Shares of HeartCore rallied on April 1 after it released its quarterly earnings report. The company went public on Feb. 10.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.