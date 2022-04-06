Japan's HeartCore sees stock tumble 15% in early trading Wednesday

Japanese software developer HeartCore (OTCPK:HTRC) saw its shares tumble 15% in early trading Wednesday.

Shares recently changed hands at $3.26 per share, down 15%, at approximately 10:40 a.m. ET. They opened at $3.67.

Earlier Tuesday, HeartCore announced that it planned to offer consulting services to fellow Japanese companies seeking to list on US stock exchanges.

Shares of HeartCore rallied on April 1 after it released its quarterly earnings report. The company went public on Feb. 10.