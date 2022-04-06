Textron Aviation receives flyExclusive order for up to 30 Cessna Citation light jets
Apr. 06, 2022 11:02 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Textron Aviation, a Textron (TXT -1.2%) company, entered into a purchase agreement with Exclusive Jets, operating as flyExclusive, for up to 30 Cessna Citation CJ3+ jets.
- This order is expected to support the company’s Jet Club, Partner and new fractional program, in response to historic demand.
- flyExclusive, provider of premium private jet charter experiences, expects to take delivery of five aircraft in 2023, with the option to purchase additional aircraft for deliveries through 2025.
- This order, with options, continues the company's position as one of the largest owners/operators of Citations in the world.
- Owning and operating its fleet of 85 light, midsize, super-midsize and heavy jets, flyExclusive, based in Kinston, North Carolina is the third largest Part 135 charter operator in the U.S.