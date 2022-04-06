BHP (NYSE:BHP -0.1%) said on Wednesday that it has locked in enough renewable energy supply to power its three major nickel operations in Western Australia from 2024.

The miner said it lined up a contract for wind power from Italy's Enel Green Power (OTCPK:ENLAY) to meet all the electricity requirements of two of its Nickel West operations in Western Australia.

Enel said the 12-year purchase pact would underpin construction of its A$200M Flat Rocks Wind Farm Stage 1; BHP is the first customer for the 30-year project.

The wind farm's annual production of 315 GWh would be the equivalent of all the power requirements of Nickel West's Kalgoorlie smelter and concentrator from 2024.

Combined with the previous signing of a deal with Risen Energy to provide electricity from a solar farm, BHP said Nickel West's total Scope 2 emissions would be cut by nearly 60% from a FY 2020 baseline starting in 2024, based on forecast demand.

BHP last year signed an agreement to supply Tesla with nickel from its Western Australian operations.