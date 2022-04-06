Gossamer Bio stock rises 8% as UBS initiates with Buy on 'near-term upside'
Apr. 06, 2022 11:17 AM ETGossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Gossamer Bio [[GOSS, +8%]] was initiated with a Buy at UBS with a price target of $19.
- UBS said it thinks Gossamer's (NASDAQ:GOSS) clinical portfolio is underappreciated with near-term upside in 2022.
- The firm said Gossamer's has three programs — GB004 for ulcerative colitis (UC), GB002 for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and BTK inhibitor franchise (CNS lymphoma) — and each program, on its own, has significant commercial ($1-$3B+) if successful in its view vs. current market cap of ~$700M.
- UBS added that with phase 2 data from UC (late April/early May) and PAH (H2 2022) and BTK updates in '23, it see the next 12-18 months as a potential inflection point for shares and see favorable risk-reward given the diversified pipeline.
- The firm estimates $3B and $1B in peak sales potential for UC (GB004) and PAH (GB002) respectively. Beyond UC and PAH, emerging CNS penetrant BTK programs (oncology and multiple sclerosis), could be first to market in Gossamer's portfolio, with rare oncology trial (primary CNS lymphoma) start in H1 2022.