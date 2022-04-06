Forge Global shares drop 15% in morning trading Wednesday

Apr. 06, 2022 11:15 AM ETFRGEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Forge Global (FRGE) shares fell 15% in morning trading Wednesday.

Shares of the public securities marketplace recently changed hands at $22.19, down 15%, at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET.

Forge went public on March 22 through a merger with SPAC Motive Capital, with shares ending their first session 60% higher. The stock had closed at $10.11 on March 21, the last day of trading before the merger took effect.

Motive Capital and Forge announced in September 2021 that they planned to merge, with the deal valuing the combined company at around $2B.

