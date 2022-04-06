The read on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from Bank of America is to be patient despite the near-term headwinds and share price stumbles.

"While it is clear the pandemic inflated demand and subscriber growth in 2020, it is also possible the reopening and supply chain headwinds are depressing growth in 2022," noted analyst Justin Post.

Looking ahead, Post and team still like PTON with a very low churn rate indicating strong customer satisfaction and a large potential total addressable market still out there. There is also an expectation that industry rationalization will drive better margins next year for Peloton.

BofA kept Peloton Interactive (PTON) at a Buy rating with the exercise equipment and services player's subscriber and content base seen as strong assets in the space and plenty of industry advantages left to transform the business model under new CEO.

BofA has a price target of $42 on Peloton Interactive (PTON) to rep more than 60% upside potential. The next earnings report could be a pleasant surprise for investors, tips the firm. A subscriber additions beat is anticipated based off recent data tracking and the low bar.

PTON watch: Peloton's new strength training product attracts positive review.