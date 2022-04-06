EMA says too early to consider fourth COVID-19 dose for general population
Apr. 06, 2022 11:19 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), BNTX, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Two advisory groups to the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") said there is not evidence to support giving a fourth dose of either the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) or Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID vaccine to the general population.
- The EMA COVID-19 task force and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, however, recommended a fourth dose in those 80 years and older due to the higher risk of severe disease in this demographic.
- The advisors said there is no evidence that vaccine protection against severe disease is substantially declining in adults with normal immune systems between the ages of 60 and 79.
- For those below 60 years old with a normal immune system, "there is currently no conclusive evidence that vaccine protection against severe disease is waning or that there is an added value of a fourth dose."
- In late March, the U.S. FDA authorized a second booster (fourth shot) for those aged 50 and older.