Loop Capital is picking up coverage of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST), which provides AI-driven technology to banks and other institutions for making lending decisions, with a Buy rating.

Compared with traditional underwriting bank credit models, the company's AI models result in lower loss rates at similar approval rates or much higher approval rates at similar loss rates. "Under both outcomes, consumers gain access to more credit at lower rates than can be generated by traditional banking system and other lending platforms," Loop said in a note to clients.

Loop assigned a $140 price target, implying 35% upside potential to Tuesday's closing price of $103.72.

"The unique aspect of the Upstart (UPST) platform is that it drives the consumer funnel and facilitates matches between borrowers and bank/loan buyers, moving the loans off its balance sheet to create one-of-a-kind asset light fintech business model," the equity research firm said.

Upstart (UPST -8.3%) stock is falling in late morning trading on Wednesday, following other fintech stocks like Blend Labs (BLND -6.8%), SoFi Technologies (SOFI -6.4%), Rocket Companies (RKT -6.2%), Block (SQ -7.9%), and PayPal (PYPL -5.1%). From a broader perspective, Information Technology stocks are among the weakest in the S&P 500 on Wednesday.

Loop's Buy rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Sell but agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

Last month, Wedbush downgraded Upstart (UPST) to Underperform as recent 2021 securitizations appeared to be deteriorating.

