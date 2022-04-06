BioXcel price target raised at BofA after FDA approval for Igalmi
Apr. 06, 2022 11:20 AM ETBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bank of America has increased its price target on BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) after the New Haven, Connecticut-based biotech won the U.S. regulatory clearance for Igalmi, a sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for certain psychiatric conditions.
- With FDA approval to market it in the U.S. for acute treatment of agitation linked to schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults, BioXcel (BTAI) will launch Igalmi as its first product in 2Q 2022.
- Commenting on the development, BofA argues that BioXcel (BTAI) has a management team that can drive a successful transition into a commercial-stage company.
- Citing the approval and the company’s launch plans, the firm reiterates the Buy recommendation and highlights the potential of the treatment to reach pivotal trials in additional indications. The price target raised to $80 per share is four times as large as the last closing price.
BXCL501, the treatment identified as Igalmi after its FDA approval, is currently undergoing a pivotal Phase 3 trial to assess it as an acute treatment of agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.