Affirm Holdings dips after price target cut to $58 at Piper Sandler
Apr. 06, 2022 11:25 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Affirm Holdings (AFRM -7.5%) shares dip after Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker maintains Neutral rating on the stock and lowers price target to $58 from $65.
- This new price target implies a 42% rise from the current price.
- Wall Street analysts maintains a Buy rating on the stock while Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is at Strong Sell.
- On Tuesday, April 5, MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings at Neutral with $50 price target.
- The research firm says, "While Affirm is a leader in the U.S. "Buy Now, Pay Later" market, its growth runway is limited by the niche value proposition of BNPL services and rapidly compressing yields, Simuni told investors."