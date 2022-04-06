Bluebird Bio falls after Cowen downgrades rating
Apr. 06, 2022 11:26 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Bluebird Bio (BLUE -3.8%) slides after brokerage Cowen downgrades to Market Perform from Outperform following the company's restructuring announcement.
- Cowen analyst Yaron Werber has concerns about the company's commercial outlook, especially given its lag to market and the competitive sickle cell disease landscape.
- On Tuesday, the company said it plans to reduce its staff by nearly 30% and targets up to $160 million in cost savings over the next two years in a bid to extend the cash runway into 1H 2023.
- The restructuring drive is expected to lower the company’s 2022 cash burn to less than $340 million.
- Last month, the company's stock sank after its Chief Financial Officer, Gina Consylman, resigned from her position.
- The troubled gene therapy biotech in December faced clinical hold on its gene therapy candidate - lovo-cel - for sickle cell disease. In January, the company announced that the FDA extended the review period of BLAs for beti-cel and eli-cel for β-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, respectively.
- Including session losses, BLUE has been down ~76% in the last 12 months.
- Wall Street analysts on average rated BLUE Hold, with an average price target of $9.6.
