Gannett nominates Netflix executive to join board

Apr. 06, 2022 11:29 AM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

  • Gannett (GCI -2.3%) has nominated Netflix's Amy Reinhard as an independent director to join the board.
  • Reinhard, currently VP of Studio Operations at Netflix, will stand for election at Gannett's June 6 annual meeting.
  • Previously, Reinhard had served as president for Worldwide Television Licensing and Distribution at Paramount Pictures.
  • “Amy brings a depth of strategy and operational expertise from her career in media, most notably her years within an adjacent subscription-led content space," says Gannett Chairman/CEO Michael Reed.
