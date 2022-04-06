Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is going to add a number of different travel options to its U.K. app later this year, including trains and flights, the Financial Times reported.

The Dara Khosrowshahi-led company is expanding on its chief executive's vision for a "super app" that he first discussed several years ago, having it become a single destination for travelers.

Uber already has integrated its popular food delivery service, Uber Eats, as well the ability to rent cars, send packages and have groceries delivered, into its main app.

In an interview with the FT, Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for UK, northern and eastern Europe, said the idea is to give users a “seamless door-to-door experience.”

Uber (UBER) shares fell more than 4% to $33.49 in early trading on Wednesday.

The U.K. will pilot the service before being rolled out across the globe in markets that Uber operates.

Last month, Uber raised its expectations for Adjusted EBITDA in the first-quarter, highlighting strength in its mobility and delivery units.

Uber (UBER) is reportedly close to a deal with San Francisco to include taxis on its platform, after it signed a deal with New York City to do so last month.