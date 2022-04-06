Global semiconductor sales up 32% Y/Y in February, US markets tops the list
- Semiconductor Industry Association announces that global semiconductor industry sales were $52.5B in the month of February 2022, an increase of 32.4% Y/Y and 3.4% more than the January 2022.
- SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
- Sales into the Americas increase 43.2% Y/Y to lead all regional markets.
- John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, mentions “Global semiconductor sales remained strong in February, increasing by more than 20% for the eleventh consecutive month on a year-to-year basis. Sales into the Americas continued to outpace other regional markets, increasing by 43.2% year-to-year in February.”
- According to WSTS (World Semiconductor Trade Statistics) global semiconductor market sales were $556B in 2021 - an increase of 26.2% from 2020.
- Worldwide semiconductor market is expected to increase by 10.4% in 2022 which corresponds to sales of $613.5B.
- Semiconductor ETFs to watch: iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX -2.8%); VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH -2.6%); Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (SOXL -8.6%); SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)
