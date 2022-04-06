Porsche makes a big move into e-fuels

Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) increased its exposure to the development of climate-neutral e-fuels through a $75M investment in Highly Innovative Fuels Global. The German automaker joined an investment round that included EIG, AME, Baker Hughes and Gemstone Investments.

Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) will hold a 12.5% stake in the e-fuels upstart.

Highly Innovative Fuels Global is a company based in the U.S. with a stated mission is to accelerate decarbonization by producing carbon neutral fuels. The company said the new capital will be used for the development of carbon-neutral e-fuel projects in the United States, Chile and Australia that will supply ships, cars, trucks and airplanes with renewable energy.

"Today is an important milestone in our commitment to e-fuels," noted Porsche procurement chief Barbara Frenkel.

Earlier in the year, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) was reported to be in advanced talks for a Porsche IPO.