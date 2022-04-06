Porsche makes a big move into e-fuels

CLOSE UP: Cinematic shot of a black Porsche driving down an empty highway.

helivideo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) increased its exposure to the development of climate-neutral e-fuels through a $75M investment in Highly Innovative Fuels Global. The German automaker joined an investment round that included EIG, AME, Baker Hughes and Gemstone Investments.

Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) will hold a 12.5% stake in the e-fuels upstart.

Highly Innovative Fuels Global is a company based in the U.S. with a stated mission is to accelerate decarbonization by producing carbon neutral fuels. The company said the new capital will be used for the development of carbon-neutral e-fuel projects in the United States, Chile and Australia that will supply ships, cars, trucks and airplanes with renewable energy.

"Today is an important milestone in our commitment to e-fuels," noted Porsche procurement chief Barbara Frenkel.

Earlier in the year, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) was reported to be in advanced talks for a Porsche IPO.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.