Tesla (TSLA) took a share of the spotlight in Wednesday's midday trading. Shares of Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker fell on news that it will face continued production restrictions in China due to COVID.

Elsewhere in the EV space, Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) took a step down due to a scathing short report. Negative commentary also put pressure on Stryker (SYK), which received a separate short report from Spruce Point.

Looking to the upside, Gogo (GOGO) posted a double-digit percentage gain after getting added to an S&P index.

Decliners

Tesla (TSLA) lost ground in midday action after the company faced another COVID headwind for its China operations. Shares dropped nearly 5% on news that its Shanghai facility will remain in lockdown until at least April 8.

The plant has seen restrictions due to a spike in COVID cases in the region. TSLA has lost 12 of vehicle production recently at the facility.

Stryker (SYK) also suffered intraday weakness, pulled down by a short report. Spruce Point argued that the maker of artificial knees and hips will face a "massive margin and cash flow squeeze."

Spruce Point blamed cost inflation pressures for its negative opinion, saying SYK could see its stock drop by 35% to 70%.

A short report also put pressure on Mullen Automotive (MULN). Hindenburg Research referred to the company as an EV "hustle," which will have difficulty backing up its promises in an increasingly competitive industry.

Pulled down by the report, MULN fell 5% in intraday action.

Gainer

Gogo (GOGO) posted a substantial intraday advance, surging 11% on news that it will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The provider of in-flight broadband Internet service will replace SPX FLOW (FLOW), which is being acquired.

Stocks often receive a significant boost on word that they will join a major index. The lift comes as fund managers tracking that index are compelled to purchase the stock.

