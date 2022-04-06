Shyft Group falls after DA Davidson pulls away from bull rating
Apr. 06, 2022 11:47 AM ETThe Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- DA Davidson dropped its rating on The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Neutral from Buy on call tied to suppliers under sales pressure.
- Analyst Michael Shlisky told investors that Shyft's suppliers such as Ford (F) had a tougher March than expected that triggers the cautious view despite growth outlook drawn around new Class 3 EV and "unprecedented" backlogs.
- "The multiple weeks of closures at Shyft's key Avon Lake facility in mid-March likely made it tough for the company's core walk-in van business, and with conditions still not back to normal, he urges near-term caution on earnings," the analyst added in a research note issued on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson lowered price target to $37 from $50, still implying a potential upside of 7.4% on stock's last close.
- SHYF shares fell 9% taking clues from rating downgrade in early Wednesday trading.
- On Tuesday (Apr. 5), Seeking Alpha Quant System downgraded its rating to Sell from Hold, warning Shyft Group is at the high risk of performing badly due to its negative EPS revisions and is overpriced when compared to other industrials stocks.