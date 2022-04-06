Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAY -6.2%) plunged more than 6% in European trading Wednesday after Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) reported a rotor and three blades fell off one of the company's wind turbines at the 400 MW Anholt Offshore wind farm in Denmark.

Orsted said it requested that authorities establish "no-sail zones" at all of its offshore wind farms that use the same turbine as at Anholt, in an "extraordinary precautionary measure."

Anholt was commissioned in 2013 and consists of 111 Siemens Gamesa 3.6 MW wind turbines.

Siemens Gamesa does not anticipate any liability or responsibility from the incident, Citi analyst Vivek Midha said, according to Bloomberg.

Siemens Gamesa previously cut guidance for FY 2022, forecasting a ~5% decline in full-year revenues.