B. Riley analyst Alex Rygiel has downgraded Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Neutral from Buy as lumber prices fall from historically high levels in a backdrop of demand uncertainty, according to a note written to clients Wednesday.

Lumber futures (LB1:COM) are sinking nearly 40% M/M and -20% YTD, recently changing hands at sub $900 per board foot. This compares with its all-time highs of ~$1,650/bft in May 2021.

BLDR "has notable exposure to lumber prices and the new home construction market that could be impacted by interest rates, about which we are becoming increasingly concerned," Rygiel explained.

Lowered price target to $71 per share from $93, implying around 13% upside from Tuesday's close. The PT was derived from an 8x enterprise value/EBITDA multiple on a baseline 2022 EBITDA estimate. By contrast, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating screens BLDR with a Strong Buy, with the best factor grades in Profitability, Momentum and Revisions. Wall Street Analysts also view the building products company as a Strong Buy (10 Strong Buy, 3 Buy).

On the other hand, Rygiel upgraded Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Buy from Neutral given his "view the weakness in the stock price as another good opportunity to invest in an ESG leader that has many years of market share growth and pricing power ahead of it." Shares of TREX are down a whopping 51% YTD, and SA's Quant Rating warned that the stock is at high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum when compared with peers.

The analyst also believes that Trex (TREX) is posied for "notable margin expansion" over the coming years as its recent capital investments could help to improve profitability.

On Tuesday, Credit Suisse started coverage on a slew of building product stocks.