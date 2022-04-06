Treasury ETFs crater to 52-week trading lows as yields surge

Exchange traded funds tied to U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Wednesday, with many ETFs falling to fresh 52-week trading lows. The move took place as yields in both the 2-year and 10-year surged, with bonds posting their worst quarterly returns since 1980.

Five specific funds that have fallen to one-year lows are: the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND), iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI), and iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF).

The recent moves in the bond market have pulled bond funds lower, since these trading vehicles trade inversely to changes in yields. The U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield sits at 2.60% and is up 107 basis points since the start of the year. Furthermore, the U.S. 2-Year Treasury yield has risen 173 basis points in 2022 to 2.49%. Both the 2- and 10-year now trade at three-year highs.

As yields climb higher bond funds continue to sink. In 2022, AGG is -6.9%, BND -7.2%, TLT -11.7%, IEI -5.9%, and IEF -7.8%.

With inflation rising in the United States and across the globe, central bank officials have started to raise interest rates, which has crushed bond prices with TLT being one of the worst affected funds.

According to data provided by the Bespoke Investment Group, based on TLT’s price, the ETF has now dropped 26% from its last record closing high back in early August 2020 as seen in the below chart.

Additionally, there is a great significance that surrounds this selloff in Treasury ETFs as over $200B worth of investor capital is tied to these five funds. The bulk of this is tagged to AGG and BND at $84.67B and $75.97B.

