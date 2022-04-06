STAAR Surgical's EVO Visian lens for myopia see 1st implant in US
Apr. 06, 2022 12:14 PM ETSTAAR Surgical Company (STAA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) announced the first implants of its EVO Visian Implantable Collamer lens (EVO ICL) in the U.S. for the correction of myopia and myopia with astigmatism.
- The implantable lens were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration just over a week ago.
- The company said EVO ICL procedures have or will occur in California, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Utah in the coming days.
- “We are thrilled to begin commercialization of our EVO lenses in the U.S. and announce milestone first implants just days after product approval,” said STAAR CEO Caren Mason.
- “The U.S. is a very important market for STAAR as it represents over 20% of global refractive procedures," Mason added.
- The company also announced its slate of meetings and presentations at the upcoming ASCRS Annual Meeting.