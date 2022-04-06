Energy Vault stock sinks 18% in midday trading Wednesday

Apr. 06, 2022 12:06 PM ETNRGVBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Energy Vault (NRGV) shares sank 18% in midday trading Wednesday.

Shares of the energy storage solutions company recently changed hands at $17.77, down 18%, at approximately 11:25 a.m. ET. The stock opened at $19.91.

Energy Vault shares made their market debut on Feb. 14 after the company merged with SPAC Novus Capital II. The stock had been trending higher since mid-March.

Energy Vault merged with Novus on Feb. 11 through a deal that carried a pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of $1.1B.

For a more in-depth look at Energy Vault, check out SA contributor Wide Alpha’s “Energy Vault Is a Promising But Highly Speculative Investment Opportunity”.

