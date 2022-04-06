Takeda in up to $400M+ deal with Evozyne for gene therapies for rare diseases
Apr. 06, 2022 12:10 PM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (NYSE:TAK) has inked a deal with privately held Evozyne for the development of next-generation gene therapies for up to four rare disease targets.
- Evozyne will create novel protein sequences to advance as potential gene therapies. The company's platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to discover novel proteins and improve existing ones to improve disease treatment.
- Terms of the agreement call for Takeda (TAK) to pay a double-digit million dollars upfront payment and up to $400M in milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on sales of products that result from the collaboration.
