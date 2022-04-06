Branded Legacy intends to acquire hemp producer Kamino

Apr. 06, 2022 12:15 PM ETBRANDED LEGACY INC. (BLEG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Branded Legacy (OTCQB:BLEG) on Wednesday has signed a letter of intent to acquire Kamino Propagation & Research, based in Newberry, FL.
  • The limited liability firm - Kamino - is in business of growing, farming, harvesting and selling industrial hemp. It is owned by military veterans Maxwell Minch and Joel Reynolds. 
  • "The Company is positioning itself to have more production and development opportunities as these potential acquisitions are finalizes. Acquiring a company like Kamino opens so many opportunities for new product growth and Company growth," said Branded Legacy’s Vice President, Matthew Nichols. 
  • Earlier: Branded Legacy reports revenue growth of 118% for first two months of 2022
