Tradeweb Markets accelerates muni bond market digitization with Ai-Price launch
Apr. 06, 2022 12:19 PM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on Wednesday has launched Ai-Price for municipal bonds, which will use machine learning and proprietary data science to calculate daily prices for municipal bonds.
- Ai-Price will initially publish end-of-day prices for approximately 880K securities and custom portfolios, based on data published by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board and through trading activity on the Tradeweb platform, the company said, adding that it will eventually expand the model to calculate intraday price updates.
- “Ai-Price represents the next frontier in applying data science to help make markets more efficient," said Lisa Schirf, managing director, global head of Data Strategy at Tradeweb.
- On Tuesday, Tradeweb's trading volume climbed to a record $28.2T in March.